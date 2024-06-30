Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.93. 923,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,526. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $428.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

