Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSI traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $386.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.18. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $391.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

