MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.55.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.63. 6,689,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,983. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $353.15 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.21. The firm has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

