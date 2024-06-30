MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.7% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 13,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ABT traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,283,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average is $110.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

