MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 601 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,189,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,031,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of -466.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

