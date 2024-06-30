MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Update

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

MRC Global Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,817,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.03. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $14.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MRC Global

In other news, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $151,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MRC Global news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $64,644.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,828.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $151,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,374. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MRC Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 24.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,989,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 397,145 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,881,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,745,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in MRC Global by 303.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 86,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in MRC Global by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 891,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Articles

