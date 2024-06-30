Nano (XNO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.13 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. Nano has a total market cap of $121.70 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001484 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,533.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.28 or 0.00627763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00120835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00037862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00274812 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00044056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00071911 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.