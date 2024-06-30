Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $235.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.36 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

