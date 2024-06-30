NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CFO Sells $954,300.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NetApp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $128.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $130.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

