New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $467.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,980. The firm has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

