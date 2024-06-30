New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $101.33. 7,299,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.