New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.97. 41,467,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,390,884. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

