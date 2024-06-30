New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $553.00. 6,150,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,906. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.06.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

