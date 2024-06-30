New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $17.25 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,619,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,949. The company has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.34.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,387 shares of company stock worth $151,174,635. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

