New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.03 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Invesco LLC grew its position in Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,522,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE PGR traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,068,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,151. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.60.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC upped their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,674 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

