New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 12,700 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average of $117.58. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

