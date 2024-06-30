NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 72,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 36,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 41,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,935,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.