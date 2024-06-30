NFT (NFT) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,678.09 or 0.99936786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012675 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00076602 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

