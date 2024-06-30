Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NKTX stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $292.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.87. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

