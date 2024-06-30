Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $565.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $510.36.

NOC opened at $435.95 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,623,128,000 after acquiring an additional 621,636 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,975,754,000 after acquiring an additional 410,736 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,786,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after acquiring an additional 319,109 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

