Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $22.44.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. Research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,789 shares of company stock valued at $152,023. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.