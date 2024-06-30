Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

