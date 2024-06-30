NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$9.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.38.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total transaction of C$48,867.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total transaction of C$48,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$154,035.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,096,160 shares of company stock valued at $76,232,334. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

