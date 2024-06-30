OKC Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $469,854.54 (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, OKC Token has traded down 0% against the dollar. One OKC Token token can now be bought for $11.31 or 0.00018242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKC Token has a market cap of $268.53 million and $469,854.54 worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token was first traded on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT Chain (OKT) is a decentralised blockchain platform developed by OKX, featuring high performance, EVM compatibility, and decentralised governance. The OKT token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as an integral part of the DeFi ecosystem on the chain. Star Xu, the founder of OKX, and Joe Zhong, a technologist with a rich background in blockchain, are key figures behind its creation and development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

