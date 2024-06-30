Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ECO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.14. 22,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,788. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 31.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.01%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECO. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Further Reading

