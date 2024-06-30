OMG Network Price Reaches $0.34 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $47.42 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00045361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000121 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

