Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Open Text from $38.50 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Open Text from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTEX

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 18,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 19.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,593,000 after purchasing an additional 471,825 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 146.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 132,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 868,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.