Oppenheimer Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $76.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JCI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.82.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.