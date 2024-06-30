Optas LLC Buys 53 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,404,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,134,000 after acquiring an additional 203,017 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,983,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.96 and a 12-month high of $216.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

