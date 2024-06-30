Optas LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.1 %

QCOM stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.18. 15,547,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,272,695. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.67.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

