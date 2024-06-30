Optas LLC Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Optas LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. 8,310,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.