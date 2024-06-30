Optas LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Optas LLC bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.30.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 1.2 %

COR stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,029. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.12 and a 200 day moving average of $228.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.