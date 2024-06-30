Optas LLC Invests $249,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,375,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,821,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a PE ratio of 117.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

