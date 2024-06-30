Optas LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,261,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

