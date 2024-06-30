Optas LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day moving average of $176.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

