Optas LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,582,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,734,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

EMXF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $38.09.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

