Optas LLC Sells 129 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 418.2% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 88,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 71,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,036,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

