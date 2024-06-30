Optas LLC Sells 131 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Optas LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,779,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,297,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.18. 5,172,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,324. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.84 and its 200 day moving average is $164.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

