Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

About Oragenics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.