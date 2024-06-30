Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
OGEN opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
