Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 672,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Orange Stock Performance
NYSE ORAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 811,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.
Orange Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Orange by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 620,438 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Orange by 544.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,550 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 20.6% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Orange by 110.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares in the last quarter.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
