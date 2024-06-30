Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 672,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Orange Stock Performance

NYSE ORAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 811,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Orange

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Orange by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 620,438 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Orange by 544.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,550 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 20.6% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Orange by 110.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares in the last quarter.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.