OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of OSI Systems worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,731,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2,952.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 75,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 73,432 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,390,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.52. The company had a trading volume of 178,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.04 and a one year high of $145.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.16.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,898,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $41,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,281 shares of company stock worth $14,011,624 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

