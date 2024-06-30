Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after purchasing an additional 279,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,772 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.