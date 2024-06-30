PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $27.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PD. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PD opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

