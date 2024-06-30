PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.7 %

PD stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $6,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 728,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

