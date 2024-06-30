PAID Network Price Tops $0.0728 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $21.90 million and approximately $38,433.59 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

