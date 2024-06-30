Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,393,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,407,000 after buying an additional 105,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,376,000 after acquiring an additional 622,243 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 927,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 77,010 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $37,854,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons stock opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Parsons has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

