Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $192.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paylocity

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.