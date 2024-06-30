Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) & Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global 13.19% 17.56% 1.71% Nutex Health -15.85% -44.06% -9.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Payoneer Global and Nutex Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 0 7 0 3.00 Nutex Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Payoneer Global presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.35%. Nutex Health has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,421.43%. Given Nutex Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Payoneer Global and Nutex Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $831.10 million 2.49 $93.33 million $0.30 18.47 Nutex Health $247.65 million 0.12 -$45.79 million ($1.06) -0.56

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Nutex Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Nutex Health on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It also offers various payment options with minimal integration required, full back-office functions, and customer support offered. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. It serves customers, such as small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.