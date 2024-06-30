PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $656,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 85.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $164.93. 8,756,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,291. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

