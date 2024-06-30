PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $181.00 to $184.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus cut PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.93 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

